CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s that time of year for Dancing with the C-U Stars.

The event took place at the I-Hotel in Champaign and of course, there was a familiar face in the sold-out fundraising event. Our very own Jennifer Roscoe was the MC tonight. There was dancing from ten local celebrities showing off their moves with their professional partners to raise money in support of the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club.