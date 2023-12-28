CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Jim Watts from ImpactLife sat down with Matthew White on The Morning Show to talk about the WCIA 3 Gift of Life Blood Drive on Dec. 28.

Blood donations can be given at ImpactLife Donor Center locations in Springfield, Decatur, Mattoon and Urbana, as well as Market Place Mall in Champaign. Donors will be given $20 gift cards as a “thank you” for giving.

Watts advises donors to eat beforehand, and said it usually takes around 10 minutes to give blood, with the full process lasting around one hour. People ages 16 and up may give blood, with 16-year-olds needing parental consent. Those ages 17 and up may donate without permission from a parent.

Blood donation appointments with ImpactLife aren’t just available during the blood drive, but are available year-round. Individual donors are able to give every 8 weeks.

The WCIA 3 Gift of Life Blood Drive is in memory of Dave Benton and Robert Reese. Visit ImpactLife’s website for more information on this year’s drive.