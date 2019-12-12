WCIA Toys for Tots Drive 2019

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — WCIA is working with area organizations to bring Christmas cheer to kids through Toys for Tots
The WCIA Toys for Tots drive is on Thursday, December 12.
- Donations will be accepted in WCIA back parking lot off of South Randolph Street from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- We also have drop off locations at the Administrative Center at Carle at The Fields, Curtis Road and I-57, Champaign
- Carle Danville on Fairchild
Toys for kids ages 0-2 and 10-12 are needed the most. The drive is also looking to raise $15,000.
People in the Gifford community held a golf outing that resulted in them being able to donate more than $4,300 to Toys for Tots.