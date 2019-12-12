WCIA Toys for Tots Drive 2019

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — WCIA is working with area organizations to bring Christmas cheer to kids through Toys for Tots

The WCIA Toys for Tots drive is on Thursday, December 12.

Donations will be accepted in WCIA back parking lot off of South Randolph Street from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

We also have drop off locations at the Administrative Center at Carle at The Fields, Curtis Road and I-57, Champaign

Carle Danville on Fairchild

Toys for kids ages 0-2 and 10-12 are needed the most. The drive is also looking to raise $15,000.

People in the Gifford community held a golf outing that resulted in them being able to donate more than $4,300 to Toys for Tots.