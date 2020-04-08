WCIA Reception Update

WCIA Reception Status Update 4-8-20

This morning the tower crew successfully moved the gin pole in position above the old antenna and removed half of it. They cut the 6,000 lb. antenna in half with a torch and lowered the top section to the ground. This afternoon they are making every effort to remove the bottom portion of the antenna before severe weather arrives in our area.

Video from 4/8/2020

WCIA Reception Status Update 4-7-20

WCIA is still operating at reduced power on a temporary antenna as of today, Tuesday April 7. Due to the shelter-in-place directive our tower crew left the site for 2 weeks but is now back on site and preparing to drop the old analog Channel 3 antenna, this should take place Wednesday April 8 depending on weather.

Once the old antenna is clear from the tower the process of installing the new topmount antenna can begin. This should only take a week or so but is again dependent on the cooperation of the weather.

Please check this status page frequently as we update status.