WCIA partners with Eastern Illinois Foodbank to “Tackle Hunger”

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Hunger is a big issue in Central Illinois. WCIA-3 and Eastern Illinois Foodbank are partnering together to fight back.

It’s called “Tackle Hunger.”

We are working with the foodbank during the high school football season.

Every week, a game will be selected and promoted.

Schools will encourage donations to the foodbank.

Amounts will be collected and announced during Friday Football Fever at 10 pm. on Fridays.

“It’s very rewarding,” said Rick Garinger, the development associate for the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. “That’s I’ve been with the foodbank a little over a year and it’s just been so satisfactory to just be able to help, know that the job I’m doing is helping so many people in the area.”

At any time, there are over 100,000 people with food needs in the foodbank’s 18-county service area.

To donate, click here.