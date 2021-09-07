WCIA partners with American Red Cross to help communities hit by Hurricane Ida

New Orleans Firefighters assess damage as they look through debris after a building collapsed from the effects of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. All of New Orleans lost power right around sunset Sunday as the hurricane blew ashore on the 16th anniversary of Katrina, leading to an uneasy night of pouring rain and howling wind. The weather died down shortly before dawn. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — WCIA 3 is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise money for disaster relief.

Hurricane Ida tore through Louisiana last week. Ida was the fifth-most powerful storm to hit the United States, with maximum winds of 150 mph. The storm likely caused tens of billions of dollars in flood, wind and other damage, including to the electrical grid. Full restoration of electricity to some of the hardest-hit areas could take until the end of the month.

Contributions made will help people whose lives have been upended by storms, floods and countless other crises. Your gift not only help with immediate needs like food and shelter; it will also put people on the road to recovery and guide communities as they better prepare for disasters.

The American Red Cross is also stocking up supplies, volunteers and efforts to assist those in need at this time. They also help with wildfire relief and home fire relief, providing response to an average of more than 60,000 disasters every year.

