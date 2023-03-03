2:20 p.m.

Power outage numbers continue to climb. Statewide, there are 19,980 customers out of power. Many of these are in Central Illinois. Crews continue to respond in the wind as best as they can.

COUNTY NUMBER REPORTS:

Sangamon – 3,767

Macon – 3,321

Champaign – 2,578

Shelby – 1,220

Cumberland – 766

Piatt – 672

Logan – 362

De Witt – 471

Vermilion County – 485

2:15 p.m.

Video of the semi roll-over on I-74 west of Champaign. The scene has since been cleared and the road is open. State Police say the semi remains in the ditch and will be cleared at another time.

Video of powerlines arcing at a gas station in Urbana on East Washington.

One family in Bement had a fire in their home this morning, then around Noon, the strong winds tore the roof off of their family business.

Amanda Brennan is out on this story and will have the latest tonight on WCIA 3 News at 5/6.

2:08 p.m.

A 73 mph wind gust was just reported in Mattoon-Charleston at the Coles County Airport. This type of wind is likely to cause extensive tree and power line damage.

2:05 p.m.

Top wind reports across the area. Lots of 60-70 mph gusts across the region, and that may continue through 6p before the wind starts to subside.

Get the latest wind reports on WCIA.com/weather/maproom.

1:55 p.m.

Power outage numbers continue to climb. Here’s a list of outages from the area;

Sangamon – 3,383 Piatt- 469 Macon – 3,408 De Witt – 447 Champaign – 2,537 Statewide in IL – 15,815

1:50 p.m.

Photo of the semi accident on I-74 west of Champaign. ISP: The road has been opened back up as the semi has been moved to the median, but traffic is backed up on the Westbound lanes into Champaign. State Police have also responded to additional scenes on I-74 and I-72 in Champaign and Macon counties.

1:45 p.m.

Heavy snow falling across parts of Ford and Iroquois County already causing fast accumulation. Get more details on road conditions on the WCIA 3 Winter Weather Center.

1:35 p.m.

Thundersnow has been reported along I-55 and in parts of Ford and McLean Counties where the heaviest band of snow and rain has set up.

1:30 p.m.

State Police and fire crews are responding to multiple rolled vehicles across the area. This includes a Semi and an RV on I-74 between Champaign and Mahomet, causing significant back-ups and delays. Reports of other incidents have arrived from Macon and Sangamon counties.

1:15 p.m.

High wind warning in effect for much of Central Illinois through this evening. Wind gusts of 60-70 mph+ are expected in our region.

1:05 p.m.

Engineers at WCIA confirm that a power outage near Monticello has caused the transmitter outage. We are working with Ameren to determine the cause of the outage cause and how to fix the issue. Our WCIA3 Weather Team is able to stream live on our Facebook page while we work to restore our transmitter.

Power is still intact at the WCIA News Station in Champaign.

Ameren is reporting there are almost 1,900 people without service in the Champaign area.

WCIA and WCIX are currently off the air due to high winds affecting our transmitter. Those same winds left several thousand people throughout central Illinois without power.

The outages are spread throughout the region, with several thousand each affected in Decatur, Springfield and Champaign-Urbana. Ameren’s outage map shows more than 3,000 are without power in Decatur while City Water, Light and Power in Springfield reported 1,500 without power. Rochester has almost 2,300 without power.

Ameren also reported smaller outages affecting a few hundred customers each in Clinton (400) and in Champaign, Urbana and Savoy (300).

One of the outages in Urbana was caused by a fallen power line at 1507 East Washington Street. Meteorologist Kevin Lightly captured video of the power line, which is arcing next to a Shell gas station. The Urbana Fire Department is on the scene.

While Ameren is reporting few customers without power in Vermilion County, the county’s Emergency Management Agency issued a high wind warning until 7 p.m.

These numbers are continuing to climb. There is no word from our engineering team on when our transmitter will be repaired. In the meantime, our weather team is broadcasting live on Facebook.