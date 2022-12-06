CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The holiday season is a time for giving, and what better way to give back than to give to a local child and donate to Toys for Tots this Thursday.

WCIA is hosting our annual Toy Drive this year in support of Toys for Tots, and we are asking you to help us give local kids in need a magical Christmas.

You can drop off new, unwrapped toys or money between 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on Dec. 8. at any of the three available locations. These include: