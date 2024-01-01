CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — 2023 has officially come to a close. But as 2024 starts, we want to reflect on our most popular stories of the past year.

People from all across the world have clicked and read the latest Central Illinois news, weather and sport updates on our site millions of times throughout the year. But certain stories rose to the top of virality.

Here’s the top 10 most clicked-on stories on WCIA.com for 2023, as well as the top 5 most popular from Google search and our Facebook page.

Top 5 from Facebook referrals

5. 2 Illinois high school students die in ski-related accident

Two Prairie Central high school students from Fairbury died in March from a sledding accident at a Colorado ski resort, Melissa Coyne wrote with WMDB’s Sean Lisitza. 4. American Football buys famous house in Urbana

Emo band American Football used a photo an Urbana house as their cover art for their acclaimed 1999 album, putting the house on the map. In May, Arriana Williams reported the band bought the house. 3. Harper Finn passes away, St. Louis Medical Examiner confirms

Bradley Zimmerman reported a five-year-old girl from Altamont died after being struck by the pace car from the grandstand at the Effingham County Fair in late July. 2. Flex-N-Gate workers stunned as Effingham plant lays off employees

Workers at Effingham’s Flex-N-Gate factory told Jamal Williams in October they were shocked when all of the approximately 400 employees were temporarily laid off due to the United Auto Workers strike. 1. Big Ten coaches voice frustration over transfer portal: “I think it’s ridiculous”

For sports, Bret Behrens talked to several Big Ten basketball coaches in April who aired their grievances about the athlete transfer portal.

Top 5 from Google

5. Gov. Pritzker announces largest construction program in Illinois history

In July Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the Highway and Multimodal Improvement Program, which Noah Nelson wrote the program aims to invest in improving in thousands of miles of roads and millions of square feet of bridge deck in all 102 Illinois counties. 4.8. Biologists clean up more than 700,000 pounds of invasive carp in Illinois River

Biologists met up in November to clean a section of the Illinois river in northern Illinois from invasive carp. Danny Connolly wrote they removed over 750,000 pounds of silver carp in just 10 days. 3. State assault rifle ban reinstated after appeal

A federal judge in May reinstated the Protect Illinois Communities Act to stop the sale of assault weapons in the state, Cole Henke reported. 2. Central Illinois grocery store to close after more than $10,000 in electric bills mount

The Kincaid Food Market closed its doors for good in February due to falling behind on utility bills, in this article by Brandon Merano. 1. FBI raids Paris School District Superintendent’s home

Marley Capper wrote the FBI raided the home of Jeremy Larson, the Paris School District’s Superintendent, in June.

Top 10 WCIA.com stories of 2023