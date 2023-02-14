CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It may be a gloomy day outside in Champaign on Valentine’s Day, but that didn’t stop the WCIA morning anchors from taking part in a little fun at the expense of meteorologist Adam Sherwinski.

During the Morning Show, Adam finished his weather report as normal. He then missed his queue to join anchors Karina Rubio and Matthew White at the newsdesk.

“Adam?” said someone behind the camera. Before Adam could finish his sentence, Karina and Matthew broke out into laughter at the newsdesk.

“You don’t love us on Valentine’s Day?” Matthew asked Adam, rubbing his shoulder and laughing. The three anchors continued to laugh while Adam endured some good-natured Valentine’s teasing, including questions as to why he wasn’t wearing red or pink for the holiday.

“What do you call a Grinch, but for Valentine’s Day instead?” Karina asked.

Matthew laughed and answered: “Adam Sherwinski.”

Adam tried to defend himself about forgetting his cue as the three anchors continued to laugh about the situation.

“No love when it’s Valentine’s Day, right?” Adam asked the audience at home.