CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The WCIA 3 Toys for Tots drive was a week ago in our back parking lot. The giving continued overnight when we received an online donation of $2,000.

That donation put us over the top of our goal of $15,000 in online donations. The drive collected more than $40,000 in checks, gift cards and cash.

Toys for Tots Local Director Ceasar Perez wanted to thank everyone who came out or went online to help make this a merry Christmas for those in need.