CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The 2023 WCIA Toy Drive is underway. Central Illinois community members are invited to bring holiday magic to children by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy or cash donation to either the WCIA backlot or the CrossRoads Christian Church, in Danville. The toy drive will last from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 7.

12:00 p.m.

As of noon, we’ve raised $3,700 and collected enough toys to fill several dozen bags. All of those toys are going into a large trailer, which is approximately 20% full.

10:30 a.m.

As of 10:30 a.m., the WCIA 3 Toy Drive has raised $1800 in donations in the WCIA backlot and $400 through the online donation portal, a grant total of $2,200.

8:00 a.m.

6 a.m.