WCIA 3 receives ‘Media Partner Award’ for blood drives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WCIA) — If you follow our station, you know every year WCIA 3 partners with Impact Life to give the “Gift of Life.” We host a blood drive in honor of Dave Benton and Robert Reese.

This week, we received the “Media Partner Award” from the Association of Donor Relations Professionals. It is an international organization of blood donor recruitment professionals.

The group presented the award during a conference in Kansas City.

“Coming together for blood donations has huge impact, because it’s really about caring for the patient,” said Holly Yates with Impact Life. “At the end of the day, we hope we’re saving lives and if not then extending lives. And what that means is that families and friends and community members, they really have more time to spend with their loved ones, and that’s what this is all about.”

Impact Life says our blood drives bring in hundreds of donations during times of the year when they are in short supply.