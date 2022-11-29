CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — WCIA-3 took part in the 2022 Day of Giving and raised money for our Victory Over Violence program on Tuesday.

It’s a partnership with the United Way of Champaign County and several other community leaders. With a goal of $30,000 this year, only a third of it was raised, totaling $10,602.

“We’re happy overall,” said Beverly Baker, Chief Impact Officer at United Way of Champaign County. “The community has been so generous over the past year, and everyone is doing great work. Every dollar raised today will go right back out into the community.”