WCIA-3 News Forecast First

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital is hosting an annual walk and memorial service in recognition of October being National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Prevention Month.

The Share Walk for Remembrance and Hope commemorates the lives of babies lost due to miscarriage, stillbirth and infant death. The walk along the lake shore includes a memorial service where each child's name will be read and a celebration of each life no matter how long or short.