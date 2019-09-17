WCIA-3 News Forecast First

WCIA.com
Work Week Stays Hot, Cooler & Wetter Weekend #cILwxMore and more heat will be around through the end of the work week, with soaking rains ahead by the weekend. Catch the details on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwxPosted by WCIA 3 News on Tuesday, September 17, 2019
More and more heat will be around through the end of the work week, with soaking rains ahead by the weekend. Catch the details on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwx
Sponsored By
ROOFS BY RODGER