WCIA-3 News Forecast First

News
Posted: / Updated:
Work Week Stays Hot, Cooler & Wetter Weekend #cILwx

More and more heat will be around through the end of the work week, with soaking rains ahead by the weekend. Catch the details on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwx

Posted by WCIA 3 News on Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.