WCIA 3 News at 10:00 – November 21, 2020

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)- It's the holiday season and police want you to be on the look out for porch pirates. The holiday shipping rush is just getting started and one in five Americans have had a package stolen from their doorstep or mailbox.

So, University of Illinois police want to remind people of the do's and don'ts during this holiday season. "If you don't recognize someone then don't hold the door for them as their coming into the building. We see this so often where someone who lives in a secure building will unlock the door for themselves, and then someone comes in right behind them but that person shouldn't be there.", said Patrick Wade.