CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Once Cyber Monday is behind us, the nation turns its attention to the Day of Giving on Tuesday.

We want to invite you to participate in WCIA-3’s Day of Giving initiative.

We will be raising money for our Victory Over Violence program. It’s our way to try to raise awareness and funding for organizations working to solve issues of violence in Central Illinois.

It’s a partnership with the United Way of Champaign County and several other community leaders.

Our fundraising starts at 6 a.m. in WCIA-3’s back parking lot and will last until 7 p.m.