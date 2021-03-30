Waverly School District superintendent leaving for Carthage

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WCIA) — Waverly School District Superintendent Dustin Day is taking a new job this summer.

The Carthage Elementary School District says Day will be filling in as their superintendent starting July 1.

A press release says he and his family will be moving to Carthage.

According to his future employers, Day served as superintendent/principal for 6 years in Waverly, and then 5 years as a middle and high school principal.

“Day is currently enrolled in the doctorate program at Aurora University,” says the release.

“During Day’s tenure at Waverly, he doubled the school district’s fund balance, doubled the days of cash on hand, and lowered the tax rate by almost an entire percentage,” the release continues.

“Other accomplishments included multiple construction and renovation projects such as the demolition of an old building, new LED lighting district-wide, and a new playground.”

The release adds Day successfully negotiated teacher contracts, provided mentoring and evaluation tools for educators, and offered financial mentoring and legal assistance to area super intendants.

“Mr. Day’s fiscal management, building projects, and knowledge of school law were key factors in choosing him as our new superintendent,” says Carthage School Board President Brent Ufkes in the release. “The Board of Education is looking forward to working with him and continuing the right path for our students, our teachers, and our families with open communication and transparency.”

WCIA reached out to both the Carthage and Waverly school districts to ask questions about Day’s work history. Waverly School Board President Mike Keeton and the Carthage School Board did not respond.