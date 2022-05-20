EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 37-year-old man was arrested at his residence along Illinois Route 37 early Friday morning after a 15-hour standoff with police.

According to Sheriff Paul F. Kuhns, the incident started early Thursday afternoon when the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office began receiving calls reporting that Matthew W. Reissen of Watson was lighting fires in his yard and on RT 37, which runs in front of his residence. Callers also reported that Reissen was throwing large rocks at passing cars and threatening motorists with a large knife that he was carrying.

When deputies arrived, they saw Reissen retreated to his residence and refused to cooperate.

Deputies believed Reissen had several firearms inside the residence and several unsuccessful attempts were made to establish communication with him.

Effingham County Sheriff’s Deputies and Effingham City Police Officers set a perimeter around the residence and the Illinois State Police SWAT was requested. When SWAT and the Illinois State Police Negotiators arrived, they worked to contact and resolve the issue with Reissen throughout the day and into the night.

Sheriff Kuhns stated, during the early morning hours on Friday, Reissen fired a weapon from inside the residence, striking the negotiators’ armored vehicle and one of the outbuildings on the property. Shortly after this incident, negotiators convinced Reissen to surrender to authorities, he walked out of the residence and was taken into custody at 4:10 a.m.

Sheriff Kuhns said Reissen cut his hand and was taken from the scene to Effingham St. Anthony hospital for treatment. He was treated and released and is currently being held at the Effingham County Jail. He is facing charges of arson and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

No officers were hurt during the operation.