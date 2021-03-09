Watseka to change disbursement of fire fund

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — The city of Watseka will be making changes to the way money from the state is given to the fire department.

The money is a share of the Foreign Fire Tax. It’s a fee collected by the state on out-of-state insurance companies that insure departments in Illinois.

The money has apparently been disbursed into the city’s general fund.

The money, once it passes through state government is sent to the Illinois Municipal League, which sends the dollars to a city, town or village, which is then supposed to be allocated to the local department’s fire board.

A department’s Foreign Fire Tax board is comprised of the chief and six firefighters.

The board decides how to spend the money — not on salaries — but training, equipment, etc.

It’s unclear for how long the process has not followed the correct flow chart in Watseka.

Fire Chief Tim Ketchum told WCIA he has been working with the city attorney about how to correct the issue.

Ketchum informed councilmembers of the issue on Tuesday night.

“The city has been receiving these funds and they have been passing them on to us in our budget and general fund,” Ketchum said. “We’re just, with the changes or whenever it was done, it was brought to my attention that we’re not processing it the right way.”

Ketchum expects to continue this conversation with councilmembers next month.