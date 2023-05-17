Editor’s note: Stephanie Harmon was originally identified as a “Watseka teacher” due to Watseka being her place of residence. Iroquois County CUSD officials have since said that Harmon did not work for the district; this article has been edited to remove confusion about which school she was affiliated with.

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Iroquois County teacher will spend the next four years on probation after she pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with a student.

Court records show that Stephanine Harmon, 32, withdrew her not guilty plea and request for a jury trial last Thursday. She then pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The charge stems from an investigation by Watseka Police conducted last fall. Officers said they were informed of the relationship and later interviewed Harmon, who admitted the claims were true. The sexual abuse, officers added, reportedly happened in Harmon’s home and not on school grounds.

In addition to the probation sentence, Harmon was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.