WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police have revealed new information about a Thursday afternoon shooting in Watseka that is now confirmed to have left two people dead.

Officials said Watseka Police initially responded to the area of North and Wabash Streets just after noon for a report of shots being fired. Inside a home, officers found two people dead; they’ve been identified as Amanda Peterson, 42, and Joseph Robinson, 38.

Officers also found a third victim, age 21, who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment; there is no further information on his condition.

State Police added that Scott Peterson, 44 of Kankakee, was arrested immediately after the shooting. He is in custody at the Iroquois County Jail and officials expect him to be charged with two counts of first-degree murder.