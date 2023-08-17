WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Walking and reading are two things that don’t typically go together, but in Watseka it makes for a great story.

The public library has added a StoryWalk to the Lakeview Park walking path. The installation opened at the beginning of the month and has a page from a children’s book every few steps so people can walk and read.

Visitor Meagan Ceci said she saw this idea before and was happy to hear it was planned for her home park.

“We experienced it at a local fair, and we thought it was something really wonderful and it was something completely unique,” Ceci said. “And then finding out a couple of weeks later that it was going to be at our local park was really, really exciting. My son loves to read, and he loves to be outside, so the combination of the two is really wonderful.”

The featured book this week is Over in the Meadow and it has an accompanying song kids can sing.