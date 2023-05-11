WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Watseka Police Department has notified the community that they are investigating recent scams.

The police department shared on social media that police were notified of a situation in which a resident had seen a property that was listed on Facebook Marketplace as a rent-to-own property. They said the resident was in contact with an unknown person about this residence, which ultimately led to the resident meeting with the person, who police describe as a stocky male of unknown descent, at a residence in Watseka.

Police said the unknown person then “showed” the residence to the resident as a potential place to rent to own. The resident later found out that the residence that they had viewed was unoccupied and was owned by another person who had no knowledge it was being “shown,” police reported.

Watseka Police learned that the person “showing” the residence had asked for $300 in Walmart gift cards for rent in addition to her social security number, date of birth, address, and phone number.

Police warn the community that if someone asks anyone for this kind of information, or asks to pay in Walmart gift cards, it is more than likely a scam. Police ask anyone that has recently experienced something like this to call their local police department.