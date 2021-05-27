Watseka Police help Heartland Heroes Tour through town

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Watseka Police Department helped a group of motorcyclists honoring the nation’s heroes and their families.

In a Facebook post, police officials said the Heartland Heroes Tour went through Watseka on Thursday. They said around 75 motorcycles with two support vehicles were in their group.

Officers said the tour took off from Fontana, California on May 19. They will stop the tour at the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall in Perryville, Missouri on Saturday.

“Their Mission–HOPE HONOR HEALING For our Veterans and their Families,” said officers.