WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — One town wants to make sure people are prepared for the unexpected. The Watseka Park District is partnering with a security company to host active shooter training.

Those in charge hope everyone in Iroquois County comes because small towns may have to wait longer for first responders to show up when violence strikes.

The training will be held here at the Elk’s Lodge. The security company’s CEO Steve Wilder says that with fire drills there’s no reason to believe it’s going to happen, but you should always be prepared. The training will go over how to notice the signs and behaviors, response and mitigation, and the often forgotten element, recovery. He says the goal is to maximize survivability.

“You got to accept the fact,” said Wilder. “You can’t put your head in the sand. You got to accept the fact that it can happen to you. It doesn’t matter if you’re in a big city or a small town. It doesn’t matter if you know all your employees, or if you think you know all of your employees. Everybody has things going on in their life that we know nothing about. And it can walk in the workplace any given day.”

Wilder bases his training on lessons learned from his friend who was the principal at Columbine High School when the mass shooting happened there in April 1999. Wilder says they sometimes lecture together about the event.

The active shooter training will be held in Watseka on Jan. 17.