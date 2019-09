MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the most photographed spots in Champaign County is once again open to the public.

The waterfall renovation at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve’s Maberry Gelvin Garden is finished. Donations paid for the projects.

The 14 month project changed the pond changed the pond and waterfall design. It now features over one 1.5 million pounds of boulders and rocks, 350,000 gallons of water, and more than two dozen Koi fish and 366 native plants.