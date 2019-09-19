Water, water, everywhere, making sure there’s enough to drink

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — CWLP work crews will be surveying areas in the rights-of-way and near roadways around town. City Water, Light and Power is looking for water leaks. Acoustic devices will be used to survey 225 miles of water main, or about one-third the total water distribution system, to find underground leaks and minimize loss of the precious resource.

Technicians will be working between South Grand and Sangamon avenues bordered by 19th Street and Chatham Road as well as the southeast quadrant of city limits near Lake Springfield.

The annual survey began in 2008 as an extension of other CWLP water conservation efforts. Over the course of the program, the entire water distribution system, more than 740 miles, has been surveyed. To date, they have located 335 hidden or unknown leaks eliminating an estimate 1.5 million gallons of water loss daily.