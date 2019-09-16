Live Now
Weekly Press Conference with Illinois Head Football Coach Lovie Smith going over the team’s first loss of the season against EMU, along with the year’s first B1G Ten matchup this weekend facing Nebraska, plus more.

Water warning still in effect

News
Posted: / Updated:

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — The city is still waiting to get the all-clear from the EPA after they found high nitrate levels in their water.

The city sent out a warning on Friday, and told people children under six months shouldn’t drink it. The safety standard for nitrate in drinking water is set at a maximum of 10 milligrams per liter. Test results on Friday showed Assumption’s level was at 10.7.

The city flushed and re-blended the water to lower the nitrate level. They’re still testing the water. The mayor said they should know those results soon, and they’ll be sent to the EPA.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.