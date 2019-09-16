Water warning still in effect

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — The city is still waiting to get the all-clear from the EPA after they found high nitrate levels in their water.

The city sent out a warning on Friday, and told people children under six months shouldn’t drink it. The safety standard for nitrate in drinking water is set at a maximum of 10 milligrams per liter. Test results on Friday showed Assumption’s level was at 10.7.

The city flushed and re-blended the water to lower the nitrate level. They’re still testing the water. The mayor said they should know those results soon, and they’ll be sent to the EPA.