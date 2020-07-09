Water the Dolphin Goes on an Adventure: Target Edition

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois girl will sleep better tonight now that her lost toy is found.

Margie Carter’s 7-year-old daughter Emma accidentally left her stuffed dolphin in the bathroom at Target Wednesday morning. The dolphin, named Water, is very special to Emma because she got it in Hawaii on vacation. Carter says Emma was so upset she’d lost it that she cried herself to sleep.

Carter tried calling Target Wednesday night to see if they found it, but they were already closed. She decided, as a last ditch effort, to post on Facebook, asking for anyone who knew a Target employee to reach out to them. The post blew up with comments of people tagging Target employees they knew.

Eventually, the dolphin was found. But the story doesn’t end there. Someone commented and suggested that Target employees take Water on “adventures”. Water got coffee at Starbucks, took a nap in a bed, read a book, and explored all throughout the store.

Thursday, Carter picked Water up, and she came with a bonus toy: a stuffed Target dog named Bullseye. Needless to say, Emma is very happy to be reunited with an old friend, and also to welcome a new one.