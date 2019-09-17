Water system back online

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — Village officials posted a notice saying as of Tuesday morning the water system is back in compliance with IEPA regulations.

EPA test results revealed an unsafe amount of nitrate in the water. The safety standard for nitrate in drinking water is set at a maximum of 10 milligrams per liter. Test results showed Assumption’s level at 10.7.

The most recent testing shows levels at 7.6, which is lower than the required safety standard. Village officials say they will continue to flush hydrants to bring the levels down even further. Lab results are available at city hall.

The concern was if infants less than six months old drink water with high levels of nirate, their bodies aren’t able to process it and can eventually prevent blood from dispersing oxygen.

There was never a boil order issued. It was also ok for people six months and older to drink it safely.