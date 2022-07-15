SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)–With as many hot days Illinoisans have recently experienced the temptation to cool off could turn deadly if you are not careful.

According to the American Red Cross, 69% of children who drown were not expected to be in or near any water. For children younger than 5, 87% of drowning deaths occurred in home pools or hot tubs.

Backyard pools increased dramatically on the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. It is vital to follow all posted rules and pay attention to any children near water.

Pools need to be secured with restricted access to prevent injuries or drownings.

“It’s important to keep all gates closed and the area around pools secure when you are not using them to prevent an accident from occurring. If you or your neighbors have children, talk to them about safety in and around pool areas. Let them know the pool is off limits without an adult nearby,” said Acting Illinois State Fire Marshal Dale Simpson.

Around two children under the age of 15 die each day from drowning. 14-year-old children have the highest drowning rates, occurring mostly in swimming pools. A drowning can occur anytime, especially when kids have unsupervised access to pools.

Deadly drowning is the second-leading cause of unintentional injury/death behind motor vehicle crashes for children ages 1-14 according to the CDC.

Pool chemicals such as chlorine are necessary, but mishandling chemicals can cause serious injuries. 4,500 U.S. emergency department visits are related to pool chemical injuries with one third of those being preventable.

The USA Swimming Foundation with the CPSC’s Pool Safety campaign reported at least 150 children younger than 15 who died from drowning during the summer of 2019. The U.S. Swimming Foundation statistics show formal swimming lessons reduces the likelihood of childhood drowning by 88%.

Some tips to prevent water related injuries provided b the Illinois State Fire Marshal: