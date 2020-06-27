Water-quality improvement grants available from Illinois EPA

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has opened the application period for grant programs worth more than $9 million to improve water quality in the state.

The Green Infrastructure Grant Opportunities program is funded by the Rebuild Illinois capital improvement plan. It will provide up to $5 million for local governments that want to build environmentally friendly structures that reduce stormwater runoff into Illinois waterways .

The EPA is also accepting applications for funding through the existing Section 319 Nonpoint Source Pollution Control Financial Assistance Program.

It will provide about $4.5 million to improve surface and groundwater supplies with improved watershed management plans.