Water park celebrates Labor Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– As the summer came to an unofficial end Monday, kids and adults soaked up the sun at the water park one last time.

Families came out to enjoy the last day if the season at Knight’s Action Park.

The water and fun park celebrated have rubber ducky derby and a party with free food for guest. Even with free food around some of the park’s youngest guests say they enjoyed other parts of the park like the lazy river and the slides more.

Although today was the last day to enjoy their splash kingdom, other parts of the fun park will be open throughout the year.