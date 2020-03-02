Water meters replaced after running out of battery power

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said water meters in town are being replaced after running out of battery power.

Mayor Bill Ingold said some meters ran out of battery power much earlier than expected. Now, they are automated. They send out a reading into city cars when they drive by once every other month. That is much easier than city workers having to walk up to each meter individually.

City leaders said it is the goal to replace all of them individually, but that process will take time. In the meantime, houses with meters that do not work will have their bills estimated. “Last month, mine wasn’t working in my house. So, they said, ‘Hey we’re gonna estimate your bill.’ So, they looked at the last couple months, saw what it was, took an average, and that’s what I paid,” said Ingold. “Most cases, it’s less than what you’d normally pay, especially coming up on this time of year where people are more outside and you’re watering flowers and maybe washing a car and whatever else you’re doing.” The meters are still within warranty. So, replacing them will not cost the City anything.