SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Fire Department released a statement that crews responded to a garage fire Saturday where a nearby water main was broken.

Crews responded to reports of an unattached garage on fire at the 2400 block of E. Wilshire Road. The fire department said initial reports indicated that the fire was beginning to spread to the home.

Nearby homes were evacuated as crews kept the fire from spreading. Crews said a water main was broken as they used a nearby fire hydrant. The fire department advises everyone to use caution while traveling down that street at this time.

No one was hurt. Crews continue to investigate the situation.