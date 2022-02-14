GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — School let out early in one Central Illinois community after two water main breaks.

The first happened at 15th Street and North Lott Boulevard in Gibson City. Shortly after, a second happened near North Church and East 16th Street.

The superintendent says the second water main break cut water at the elementary school. The students at all the schools were sent home around 11:45 today for an emergency half day. The superintendent expects to be back at school tomorrow.

“Super appreciative of both our city crew, they do a great job of getting these things fixed and also our families,” Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said. “Every single family was accounted for, every single kid was accounted for within about an hour. So we got everybody home safe and supervised and we’ll just go back at it tomorrow.”

He went on to say he will send a release to parents because they may be under a boil order, but they still plan to have school.