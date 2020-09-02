Water main break affects traffic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) said a water main break is not only affecting water service to certain areas, but also causing traffic issues.

In a news release, CWLP officials said a 10-inch water main break near the intersection of Ridge Avenue and Dirksen Parkway caused westbound Ridge Avenue to be closed from Dirksen to 30th Street.

They also said around 46 CWLP customers will be without water service for 4-6 hours into Wednesday night while they make repairs. The affected customers are along Ridge Avenue, including a mobile home group at 2800 Ridge Trailer Court and the 1300 block of Matthews.

Customers with questions are asked to call CWLP at (217) 789-2323, ext. 2 or visit CWLP’s Facebook page.