Water company: keep fats, oils, and grease away from drains

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Ahead of holiday cooking, Illinois American Water is reminding you: don’t put fats, oils, or grease down the drain, even if you think it’s such a small amount that it won’t cause problems.



The water company has put out a public service announcement on the issue. In summary, it tells you never to pour fats, oils, or grease down the drain, as that can lead to pipe backups and overflows. Illinois American Water said garbage disposals and detergents that claim to dissolve grease do no do the trick.



You should allow grease to cool, scrape it into container, seal it, then throw it away. You should also use a strainer while working in the sink to catch stray grease.