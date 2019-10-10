Water bill payment extension

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA)– If you’re late paying your water bill, the city will give you a break but just this month. There was a mistake with the mail, and bills weren’t sent out in time. Now the city has made a change to the deadline.

Water bills were mailed out on September 30th, and were supposed to be due by October 15th. However, the city administrator says the bills may have been misplaced or held up in the post office and people did not get them. Now people will have more time to get their money in to the city. They will get pink slips on the 16th of this month to remind them that bills are due. As long as they are paid by October 25th, there will be no penalty. This extension only applies to people who live in the city. People outside of town who may rent properties in Effingham should have received their bills on time.