Watchfire Signs recognized for Fremont Experience project

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Watchfire Signs is being recognized for their work on the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas.

The company was chosen in 2018 to work on the canopy. They finished the work in 2019.

Now, their project has been named the “Specialty Construction Best Product 2020 Southwest” by Engineering News-Record, according to company officials.

“ENR, which reports on the $11.25 trillion global construction industry, said that 74 entries were vying for top awards in 19 categories.” The winners are expected to be recognized in November at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel in Arizona.

Watchfire was one of 15 companies vying for the opportunity to revamp the Fremont Experience, which officials said sees more than 20 million visitors each year.