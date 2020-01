LAS VEGAS, NV. (WCIA) — The world’s largest single video screen was unveiled Tuesday.

The screen was a produce of a company in Central Illinois.

Watchfire Signs, a company based in Danville, manufactured and shipped 130,000 square feet of digital signage to make the screen. The canopy contains more than 67,000 modules with 49 million LEDs.

If you are planning a trip to Vegas, you can see it at the Fremont Street Experience.