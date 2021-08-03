Watchfire Signs certified great place to work

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Watchfire Signs officials said they earned “great place to work” certification.

In a news release, they said the certification for 2021 was based on employee feedback. Survey results indicated 87 percent of Watchfire employees said the company is a great place to work. Officials stated that is 28 points higher than typical U.S.-based companies.

“In today’s economy when competition for employees is fierce, this recognition is important and shows us that we are creating a culture that demonstrates our commitment to providing a safe workplace where employees have room to grow and thrive,” said Watchfire Signs CEO Steve Harriott.

They also said a high number of employees said they are proud to tell people that they work at Watchfire and hope to stay at the company for a long time.