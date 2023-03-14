DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Watchfire in Danville sells more than 65,000 LED boards worldwide. They plan on expanding that.

Officials in Vermilion County announced they bought Spectrum, one of the largest manufacturers of scoreboards. Watchfire already serves customers within its sports division. Officials said this helps them gain a bigger hold on the market.

The company plans on providing scoreboards to more than one-thousand facilities this year.

The company has done business with Spectrum for several years. When the opportunity came to buy, Vice President of Sports Kyle Dines said it was a no-brainer.

“They’ve been a critical supplier to us and we knew that adding their product line set capabilities was going to be super important as we build our capabilities throughout the market into national recognition,” said Dines.

