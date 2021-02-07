WATCH: WCIA 3 News at 10 p.m. — 2/7/21

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) -- The state spent $559,845 to hire 250 National Guard troops and another $75,370 to rent armored trucks and military equipment to patrol the Capitol Complex and surrounding historic landmarks during the days leading up to President Joe Biden's inauguration, according to records filed by the Illinois Department of Military Affairs.

Governor J.B. Pritzker gave the order to activate the guard to secure the perimeter around the statehouse after the January 6th riots at the U.S. Capitol. The deployment ended without incident.