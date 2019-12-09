WATCH: Video store arrest leaves officers injured

URBANA, ILL (WCIA) — We’re learning more about an arrest that left three University of Illinois officers injured.

It happened Nov. 21 at the Family Video in Urbana.

Officers say Treva Murray would not leave the store and eventually became aggressive, knocking over merchandise and swinging a fan at officers.

In one of the body camera videos, you can see the fan misses Ofc. George Sandwick, but hits Sgt. Laura Tison in the face.

The officers tackle, subdue and handcuff Murray.

Ofc. Sandwick’s video shows Sgt. Tison bleeding from the face.

Sgt. Tison can later be heard saying her right arm is likely broken.

She remains off duty nearly three weeks later.

Murray is facing five charges, including resisting arrest and aggravated battery of a police officer.

She’s due in court later this week and remains behind bars at the Champaign County Jail.