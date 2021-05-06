WATCH: Sheriff releases video of fight with jail guards that preceeded inmate’s death

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff is releasing video of an incident that lead to the death of a jailed inmate last month.

The video shows 39-year-old Jaimeson Cody in his cell. Police say he was taken to a single cell after they saw blood on his uniform.

They say officers and medical staff went to go check on the inmate. That led to an altercation with jail staff, visible in the upper right corner of the video frame.

Correctional guards then shot him in the leg with a taser.

Cody became unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the hospital.