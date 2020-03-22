Breaking News
Public Health Officials announce 296 new cases of coronavirus; 3 deaths

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor JB Pritzker held his daily press conference regarding conoravirus updates at 2:30 Sunday, March 22.

During the conference, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 296 new cases of coronavirus, including one infant.

IDPH also announced 3 deaths. The deaths included a Cook County man in his 80s, a Chicago man in his 80s, and a McLean County woman in her 70s. 

Jo Daviess, Livingston, Rock Island, and Stephenson counties are now also reporting cases. 

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,049 cases in 30 counties in Illinois.  The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years. 

At this time, it is still unknown if a pregnant woman with COVID-19 can pass the virus to her fetus or baby during pregnancy or delivery.  According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, no infants born to mothers with COVID-19 have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

In these cases, which are a small number, the virus was not found in samples of amniotic fluid or breastmilk.

