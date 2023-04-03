PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carle Health announced it is welcoming the former UnityPoint Health and the Methodist College into its system Monday.

The union will bring three hospitals with 634 beds, more than 850 multi-specialty physicians, 76 clinics, with many other services into the Carle Health team.

“Through this process we’ve found such a shared sense of purpose and it’s clear our partnership will enhance greater patient-centered healthcare in central Illinois,” James Leonard, MD, President and CEO, Carle Health says. “Our mission, vision, values and culture align, establishing a foundation to extend excellence in the delivery of healthcare services for years to come. Our future is bright. Wherever a person’s health journey takes them, we will be there to help them through.”

The closing agreement took effect on April 1, marking the integration of these two prominent healthcare systems.

