CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that Washinton Street will be closed for a week beginning Tuesday, June 13.

The closure, between James Street and McKinley Avenue, is so crews can repair sanitary sewer service on the 1100 block of W. Washington Street. City officials said traffic will not be allowed during the closure, but access will be maintained to all local properties.

The city advises everyone to pay close attention to traffic control devices and use alternate routes to avoid the closure. They thank everyone for their cooperation and patience during this project.

The road is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, June 20.